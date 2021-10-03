Open in app
OneZero

Sign in

257K Followers
·
About
Open in app

The Largely Untold Story Of How One Guy In California Keeps The World’s Computers Running On The Right Time Zone. (Well, Sort Of)

Down the rabbit hole: my brief odyssey into the esoteric world of the tight-knit time zone data maintenance community who quietly keep the world’s computers from avoiding DST-related-meltdowns

Daniel Rosehill

Oct 3·14 min read

The next time your Linux or MacOS-based computer boots into the perfect time zone, say a mental thank you to Paul Eggert and the team responsible for maintaining the world time zone computer database. Photo by Pixabay from Pexels
If you ever want to know what time zone your computer is configured to in Ubuntu Linux, you can run the ‘timedatectl’ command form the terminal. Screenshot: author.

tz database - Wikipedia

The tz database is a collaborative compilation of information about the world's time zones, primarily intended for use…

en.wikipedia.org

tz database community up in arms over time zone merges

The time zone database hosted at the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) has been updated following threats…

www.theregister.com

Big problems at the timezone database

The last time I wrote about the timezone database on this blog, the database was under threat from a lawsuit…

blog.joda.org

Jordan will start DST one month early

The new rule states that daylight saving time will start at 24:00 on the last Thursday of February (which is…

time.is

Big problems at the timezone database | Hacker News

There has been two major ways to use the Timezone Database other than using the bundled tzcode. One is to use the…

news.ycombinator.com

Meet Paul Eggert. The Incumbent Time Zone Coordinator. (TZC). And Where The Buck Totally Stops When Nations Pull Surprise DST Changes. Oh, And Whose Database May Very Well Be Sitting Somewhere On Your Hard Drive.

Paul Eggert, a computer scientist who has led efforts to coordinate time zones on computers for a number of years. Screenshot: UCLA CS department website.

Daniel Rosehill

Daytime: tech-focused MarCom. Night-time: somewhat regular musings here. Or the other way round. Likes: Linux, tech, beer. https://linktr.ee/danielrosehill