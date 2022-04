Of ‘Algospeak’ and the Crudeness of Automated Moderation

Saying ‘le dollar bean’ instead of ‘lesbian’ so you don’t get demonetized

A sticker from TadBitDirty on Etsy

In China, people often speak in code online.

Why? To evade the Chinese government’s filters. The authorities don’t want conversations they don’t like — most notably criticisms of major officials. So they run software to…