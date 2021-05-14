Open in app
The New York Times Derides the Very Dark Patterns It Uses

Nir Eyal

2 days ago·7 min read

‘Dark patterns’ aren’t always malicious mind control. They’re often a symptom of disjointed company culture. Will the Times change?

Liar, liar, paper on fire.

How the New York Times roach motel works

Signing up for a NYT subscription is easy — with just a few clicks, anyone can sign up in seconds, without having to interact with a representative.

Isn’t this easy?

Bad ethics is a symptom of bad company culture

The cringeworthy hypocrisy illustrated by the Times is an important case study in how companies adopt unethical design practices.

Will the Times change?

Now that one of the Times’ own writers has helped expose this unethical design practice, the company should clearly remove this dark pattern.

The future of design is unregrettable

Nearly all companies, including the New York Times, would like to earn and keep users’ loyalty and trust. Ignoring ethical design, or worse chiding others while using dark patterns yourself, turns customers against the company as people vent their frustration online to others, warning them not to do business with the company.

Nir Eyal

Posts may contain affiliate links to my two books, "Hooked" and "Indistractable."

